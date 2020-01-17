Jones College's football team will host tryouts for the upcoming season Feb. 19-20 at 1 p.m. each day
The tryouts will be conducted on campus at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. Players do not have to come both days, either come on Wednesday or Thursday.
Cost is $10 per participant. Bring cash or a check payable to Jones College football.
Participants must be a high school senior or a college student with remaining junior college eligibility. Players must bring their own cleats and tryout gear.
For more information or for any questions, contact recruiting coordinator Richard Chambliss at 601-477-1189.
