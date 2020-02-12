Laurel Christian School’s junior varsity girls basketball team capped off a memorable season last weekend with a trophy to add to the display cabinet. The Lady Lions defeated Lamar Christian 23-18 to claim the MAIS District 4-AAA Championship.
In the first game of the tournament, LCS topped Columbia Academy 33-29 to earn a spot in the title game. Freshman Katye Freeman led the way with 13 points. Against Lamar Christian, eighth-grader Audrey Burnham scored a game-high 12 points and sixth-grader Gracelyn Carmichael tacked on nine more to earn the Lady Lions the victory.
Under first-year head coach Dana Douglas, the JV girls finished with an 18-3 overall record and claimed their first district title in 13 years. With several young players returning to compete next November, Douglas and the Lady Lions’ fans anticipate yet more success on the court for next season and the years to come.
