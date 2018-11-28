There’s a really good football movie about a high school football team that overcomes many adversities on its way to winning a state title called “Facing the Giants.”
The movie never won any major motion picture awards and has a lot in it about Christianity and spirituality, but it also teaches a strong lesson about what a team that believes in itself and follows the direction of its coaches can do — overcome the impossible.
In “Facing the Giants,” head coach Grant Taylor tells his team, “You can’t win football games if you don’t play together as a team.”
I have watched from the sidelines every second of every game the West Jones Mustangs have played this season and if there is one thing that sticks out about this team is that they play as a team.
It’s not about any individual on the team, but it’s about all those players on the sideline and the ones on the field wearing the Green and Gold.
This group of Mustangs has already accomplished something that no other West Jones team has by winning a South State championship. But they are not finished. Far from it.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban once said, “One thing about championship teams is that they’re resilient. No matter what is thrown at them, no matter how deep the hole, they find a way to bounce back and overcome adversity.”
This group of Mustangs has done that all season.
After losing to Wayne County in the season opener, the ’Stangs reeled off six straight wins before falling in a hard-fought game at Laurel.
After the loss to the Tornadoes, West Jones hammered South Jones and Wingfield before finding a way to dig deep and keep fighting in a come-from-behind win at Brookhaven that secured the No. 2 spot in their region for the playoffs.
Another hard-fought win over Stone followed in the opening round of the playoffs and then, for those outside of Mustang Nation, the unthinkable happened — the Mustangs handed it to the Hattiesburg Tigers.
Hattiesburg was hands-down favorites to play in the Class 5A state title game, with its seven Division 1 commits, all season long. However, that was before the ’Stangs stampeded through the Hub City despite no one giving them a chance to win.
Last week, having to go back out on the road and play at Picayune, it was expected that the Maroon Tide would end the Mustangs’ season. And, once again, West Jones proved the doubters wrong.
Now, it’s on to play West Point in the state championship game. The Green Wave have won the last two state titles in Class 5A.
What these Mustangs have accomplished to this point has been outstanding, but it has no meaning on this game.
“Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games,” was once said by Babe Ruth. And that adage goes hand-in-hand when the Mustangs tee it up against West Point.
On Saturday, when West Jones and West Point kick off at 7 p.m. in M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss, all the preparations and all the pageantry and all of the build-up for the game will no longer matter. What will matter is the 48 minutes of game time in front of both teams.
On paper, the Green Wave is supposed to beat West Jones, just like Hattiesburg and Picayune were. But, the good thing is, the game is played on a field and not on paper.
West Point may have more Division 1 prospects than West Jones. The Green Wave do have more state titles than the Mustangs. West Point has more experience (as coaches and players) in playing in state title games. But what matters most is what is in your heart.
Heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield once said, “It is not the size of a man that matters but the size of his heart that matters.”
I know that the hearts of these Mustang players and those of their coaches are hearts of champions.
They will all take the field at “The Rock” on Saturday with expectations of walking off the field after the final whistle as state champions. And anything less will be a disappointment for them all.
For me, I have watched this team, this group of players and coaches grow from week-to-week throughout the season. It has been a special ride to be a part of, but the mountain top has not yet been reached. The summit is in view and I will be there to watch the Green and Gold flag be planted on it.
All that is left is one game, one last win to achieve and a place in West Jones history that can never be topped.
It is time for this group of Mustangs to gallop their final race, as we all continue in keeping the faith.
And Saturday night, when the final horn sounds, let’s all cheer like hell as they receive their crown.
