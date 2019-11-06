The Taylorsville Tartars (10-1, 5-0) begin their long-awaited postseason run Friday night with a home game against Union (6-4, 1-3) in Round 1 of Class 2A playoffs. The red-hot Tartars are riding a dominant five-game winning streak, having scored 48 points per game and held four of those five opponents to six or fewer points
Union, on the other hand, lost its final three games, falling to No. 4 in Region 6-2A to end up with a road game against the most explosive team in Class 2A.
Taylorsville junior quarterback Ty Keyes, now 40-1 in games he has started, eagerly awaits the chance to help his team reclaim the 2A crown after losing the title to Scott Central last December following his season-ending injury in the South State championship against Bay Springs.
Bay Springs at
Scott Central
The Bay Springs Bulldogs (9-2, 3-2) will travel to Forest on Friday to take on the defending state champion Scott Central Rebels in the opening round of 2A playoffs. A late-season loss to Enterprise dropped the Bulldogs to No. 3 in Region 5-2A standings. The Rebels, now competing in Region 6-2A following last year’s region realignments, won their final three games and earned a No. 2 seed, allowing them to host their postseason opener.
Bay Springs and Scott Central have experienced similar success this season. The Rebels have averaged 310 yards of total offense and 29.1 points per game, while the Bulldogs have averaged 294 yards and 28.4 yards per game. Bay Springs has won seven of nine total matchups against Scott Central, including the last three, with their last meeting in 2016 resulting in a 32-10 victory for the Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs.
In other playoff matchups Friday:
• Heidelberg will have an uphill climb when the Oilers travel to face Philadelphia (10-1), which is the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Philadelphia lost to Center Point (Birmingham, Ala.), a Class 5A school, in the season-opener before reeling off 10 straight wins.
• Sylva-Bay (4-5) had a bye week in the MAIS-AAA playoffs last week and will face Carroll Academy (9-2) Friday night in a playoff elimination game.
• Wayne Academy (4-5) had a bye week in the MAIS-AAAA playoffs last week and will host Natchez Cathedral on Friday. Cathedral is 8-3 and coming off a playoff victory over Winston Academy.
