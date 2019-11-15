Taylorsville QB eyeing state passing records
•
For three years, Taylorsville junior quarterback Ty Keyes has wreaked havoc on Class 2A opponents with his athletic abilities. Not only do his numbers reflect that, but his accolades continue to do so as well.
On Wednesday, the Mississippi High School Activities Association crowned Keyes “Mr. Football” for the second year in a row.
“Having a chance to work with a player of Ty’s caliber is special for anyone in our profession,” THS coach Mitch Evans said. “Ty is a once-in-a-lifetime talent who is constantly trying to work and improve on his game. I don’t think he’s scraped the surface of what he is capable of doing.”
Keyes’ statistics have justified the high level of praise. As a junior, he has completed 70 percent of his pass attempts for 3,200 yards and 39 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Keyes has also rushed for 248 yards — 9.5 yards per carry — with two more scores.
A four-star recruit with eight Division 1 scholarship offers already, Keyes is on pace to shatter the state records for career passing touchdowns (166) and career total offense (16,168). Both records are currently owned by former St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan, who now is a backup for the LSU Tigers.
In his three years, Keyes has completed 68 percent of his passes for 11,498 yards with 123 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. He has also rushed for 14 touchdowns over those three years.
Evans says Keyes' development as a leader both on and off the field has been astounding to witness.
“As a freshman, he was a very quiet kid who you could hardly get to say a word,” Evans said. “Now, he’s the one lining up everyone on offense. He even goes into the defensive huddle during timeouts.
"He’s always making suggestions and giving us coaches feedback back on what he is seeing on the field. He’s just a winner all the way around.”
Keyes plays in a community that, despite its size, has produced numerous high-caliber athletes. Jason Campbell, who played quarterback for the Tartars in the late 1990s, went on to become an all-time great for the Auburn Tigers and a first-round draft pick to the Washington Redskins. Dominique Sullivan, Keyes’ first cousin, was selected as MHSAA 2A Player of the Year in 2010 and went on to have a successful college career as a wide receiver at Southern Miss. Speedster Billy Hamilton has played in the major leagues for seven seasons.
Evans, who led the Tartars to back-to-back titles as a quarterback in 1994 and ’95, said he believes Keyes has the potential to match or even exceed the accomplishments of those who came before him.
“If everything goes well and he gets in the right situation, there’s no doubt I could see him playing football on Sundays in the NFL," Evans said. "He has that kind of ability. The sky’s the limit for this young man and his future.”
The Tartars were scheduled to play at Collins on Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs. For results, visit leader-call.com or the LL-C Facebook page.
