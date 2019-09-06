Things started out rough for the South Jones and they just got worse as West Lauderdale scored on its first seven possessions to win big over the Braves, 57-12.
South Jones’ only touchdowns came in a 2-1/2-minute span in the second quarter. Chad Locklear threw a 61-yard strike to BJ Hawthone, then after recovering an onside kick, Locklear scored on a keeper from 2 yards out to cut the visitors’ lead to 22-12 with 7:10 remaining in the half.
But from the there, the Knights (2-1) outscored South 28-2.
Quarterback Eli Bryan threw four TD passes and ran for another one to lead West Lauderdale.
The Braves’ final points came on a safety after the Knights mishandled a snap in the end zone on a punt attempt midway through the fourth quarter.
The Braves (1-2) will be at Northeast Jones (1-2) next Friday night.
