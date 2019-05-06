The basketball jersey of Laurel Christian School’s Karsten Knobles was retired during a special presentation at the LCS athletics banquet on April 30. He is one of four Lions to exceed 1,000 points in varsity basketball, and he is the second-leading scorer in school history, with a total of 1,167 points. Knobles was also honored as Offensive Player of the Year in basketball and Defensive Player of the Year in baseball. He was also recognized with an All-District Award in baseball. He has signed with Gulf Coast Community College as a pitcher. He credits his basketball coach Broderick Hall with his accomplishments on the hardwood.
