Laurel Christian senior pitcher and dual athlete Karsten Knobles, who played in the 2014 Little League World Series tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., has accepted athletic and academic scholarships to play for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Knobles, a 3.98 GPA student, plans to follow in his parents’ footsteps with a major in petroleum engineering. Knobles is also a starter on the LCS basketball team and was selected to the MAIS all-star team. He is averaging 28 points per game and has a career total of more than 1,150 points. Last baseball season, Knobles pitched 42 innings, recording 68 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 2.10 ERA. The Laurel Christian Lions were scheduled to host Lamar Christian for their 2019 season-opener on Monday. Seated, from left, are father Mark Knobles, Karsten Knobles, mother Kim Knobles and grandmother Mary Steinwinder, Standing are coaches Scottie Walters and John Shoemaker. (Photo submitted)
