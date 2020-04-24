Jones College continues to be one of the premier NJCAA women’s basketball programs.
Eight members of the 2019-20 Bobcats have signed with NCAA Division I schools. That’s the most in program history off of one team.
In the current signing period, two players – Bryanna Langford and Kacey Bradford – have inked with Southeastern Louisiana, Daja Woodard is headed to Minnesota, Jatyjia Jones signed with Memphis and Chyna Allen signed with Nicholls State.
During the fall signing period, Keyara Jones signed with Alabama, Destiny Haymer inked with Cincinnati and LaMiracle Sims signed with Alabama-Birmingham.
This past season, head coach Missy Bilderback’s team finished 24-4 and captured its fourth straight Region 23 championship.
The Bobcats qualified for its fourth consecutive NJCAA Division I National Tournament, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Langford, a 5-foot-11 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in her only season at Jones. She transferred to Jones from New Mexico Junior College. At Zachary High School in Louisiana, Langford was District MVP and All-Metro.
Bradford, a 6-foot-2 forward from Jackson Murrah, averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She had a season-high 10 points vs. Copiah-Lincoln on Feb. 20. She averaged 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds as a high school senior, leading the Mustangs to the 5A runnerup slot in the state tournament and a 28-3 record.
Woodard, a 6-foot-3 forward from Mobile, Alabama, was named an All-MACJC first-team selection. She averaged 9.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and posted eight ‘double-doubles’ this season, including a 12-point, 21-rebound effort in a 69-55 win at Southwest Mississippi on Feb. 13. Woodard, who prepped at Leflore High School, played her freshman season at Pensacola St. (Florida).
Jatyjia Jones, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. She had a season-high 23 points in the 84-72 Region 23 semifinal victory vs. LSU-Eunice and followed that up with 22 points in the 94-60 region championship win over Northwest Mississippi.
She played in all 59 games at Jones over the past two years. The Pontotoc native led Ingomar High School to a 37-1 record and the 2017-18 MHSAA 1A championship as a senior. She was the Division 2A Player of the Year that season.
Allen, a 5-foot-7 guard, averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. She had a season-high 17 points in the Region 23 semifinal win over LSU-Eunice and had 15 points in the region championship win over Northwest Mississippi. At Harrison Central High School, she led the Red Rebelettes to four straight state tournaments.
Keyara Jones, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 15.7 points as a freshman and 13.1 as a sophomore. She scored in double figures in 45 of 57 games, including 20 or more 14 times.
She had a career-high 27 points in an 88-84 victory over No. 24 Three Rivers in the 2019 NJCAA Tournament. Jones ends her JC career as a two-time NJCAA All-American, two-time NJCAA All-Region 23 selection, two-time All-MACJC nod, 2020 WBCA All-American and also played in the NJCAA All-Star Game.
Haymer, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. She topped the MACJC and was ninth in the NJCAA in assists. This past season, she was All-MACJC second-team and was voted All-Region 23. She had 21 points and 10 assists in the regional semifinal win over LSU-Eunice. The Tchula native was All-MACJC first-team and All-Region 23 first-team as a freshman. As a senior at Holmes County Central, she was selected as Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.4 assists per game.
Sims, a 6-foot-1 forward, posted 14 double-doubles on the season. She averaged 11.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She had 21 points and 22 rebounds in a 74-62 win over Meridian on Jan. 30. Sims was selected to the All-MACJC second-team and All-Region 23.
