Exciting times are ahead for the LCS Lady Lions, who are now five games into their softball program's second season with a young lineup that's eager to continue growing together for years to come.
Of course, Rome wasn't built overnight, and neither is a great team. The Lady Lions (1-4) have experienced their fair share of growing pains, including Thursday's 11-1 loss at home to Newton County Academy. But head coach Tyler Blackwell said neither he nor his players are letting that discourage them from pressing on, knowing their hard work will pay off with a little more improvement each time they take the field.
"A lot of people don't realize it, but just for an example to show how young we are as a team, last night's starting nine consisted of a 10th-grader, a ninth-grader, four eighth-graders and three seventh-graders," Blackwell explained. "Most of the time, seventh through ninth grade is JV and 10th through 12th is varsity, so we've got a lot of younger girls who just haven't quite had the chance to catch up to where a lot of those older girls are in terms of having played four or five years of school ball. That's a big difference in experience and knowledge of the game.
"That's the gap that I guess you could say we're trying to cover, along with getting past the nerves that come with our girls knowing that they're squaring off against a lot of older girls. So, a lot of games are a bit closer than the scoreboard (suggests) because of a lot of the mental errors that come from our youth."
One of the Lady Lions' youngest playmakers is Blackwell's daughter, seventh-grader Gracie Blackwell, who started in the pitching circle Thursday at only 12 years old. After four innings, in came ninth-grader Leyla Rigby, who accomplished a feat just a few days earlier that, perhaps, will someday be the answer to an LCS sports trivia question.
"Leyla hit her first-ever home run in a game at PCS on Monday night – a two-run shot to start things off in the first inning," Blackwell said. "Things like that are really encouraging and special for the girls because, I mean, that was the first home run in the history of LCS softball."
Two days before Rigby's blast, the Lady Lions captured their first win of the season in another contest against PCS. Avery Risher, Bella Williams, Lily Shoemake and Bella Horn each registered hits, and Horn led the team with two RBIs as LCS upended the Lady Bobcats 3-1.
With moments like those serving as proof of their progress, the Lady Lions are eager to keep pushing forward, with hopes of accomplishing much more over the course of their time together on the team. Blackwell said there will certainly be plenty of challenges ahead, but he and his team are going to have a blast as they take each step toward greater success.
"I told our girls when we met last night that, in the long run, if they buy in and trust that their work will pay off, their time will come. And when their time comes, they're probably going to be pretty untouchable."
The Lady Lions will be back in action at Boots Smith Coca-Cola Field on Tuesday with a home game against Discovery Christian, and they'll travel to Purvis on Thursday to take on Lamar Christian.
