Lady Lions win back-to-back state titles

Laurel Christian School girls' soccer team continued its winning tradition by downing Indianola Academy 2-0 at Jackson Prep on Monday to win back-to-back state championships. The Lady Lions (15-2) were never in much danger as they controlled possession for the majority of the game and kept pressure on the Indianola defense.
Olivia Burroughs got LCS on the board at the 22nd minute, and Emma Davis booted the final goal in the 29th minute. The Lady Lions’ defense was smothering and allowed only five shots on goal.
Look for more on the Lady Lions' run to a championship in an upcoming edition of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.