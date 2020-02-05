The West Jones Lady Mustangs (14-8, 3-3) bounced back from a Friday loss to Laurel with a 41-34 victory over Class 6A Oak Grove on Senior Night in Soso.
“Every time we come out, we’re just trying to improve,” said head coach Sharon Murray. “Especially after our last game, we just wanted to regroup and play really hard tonight.”
Murray challenged her players to improve on the offensive end and reminded them early and often to keep the ball moving and take smart shots.
“I thought they responded well,” Murray said. “They did a pretty good job of passing the ball more often. Some- times we get a little lethargic with the ball in our hands, so I just wanted to get the ball moving and make thedefense have to shift a little bit.”
All five Lady Mustang starters scored, led by senior Brikayla Gray with 16 points and sophomore Trinity Taylor’s nine.
Murray said those extra passes to incorporate more players into the offense shows the development and maturation of younger players on the team that has taken place over the course of the season. The next step in that process is to begin doing so more consistently.
“I’ve definitely seen a lot of growth,” said Murray. “Now I just want to see consistency. With their age and inexperience, some- times their nerves can get to them. But they’re learning, and they showed a lot of good things tonight. I just hope we can build off of that and ultimately get to where we’re seeing that kind of effort game in and game out.”
On Tuesday, WJ will begin the Region 5-5A tournament with a rematch in the first round against the No. 3-seed Laurel Lady Tornadoes. The top three teams advance from the region tournament.
“Going into the tournament, we just want to make it out just like everyone else,” said Murray. “Every team wants to be the one to make it out of the district. We’re just going to keep competing hard and take everything one game at a time.”
West Jones is scheduled to play at Quitman in the regular-season finale at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.