Bri Carr had a goal and an assist to lead West Jones to a 3-1 win at West Harrison on Saturday, and now the Lady Mustangs are headed back to the South State championship.
Katie Beth Sumrall and eighth-grader Ella Jefcoat scored to give West Jones a 2-0 lead at the half. But after the Hurricanes came storming back and cut the lead to one in the second half, the senior Carr booted the ball into the back of the net to seal it and send her squad to South State for the first time since 2015.
The Lady Mustangs (14-7) will be at Long Beach (14-6-2) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with a trip to Saturday’s state championship game at stake. The South State winner will play the winner of the North State championship matchup between Lewisburg (15-2-1) and Lafayette (22-2) for the overall 5A state title at 4 p.m. Saturday at Brandon High School.
(G) Long Beach 1
South Jones 0
The Lady Braves gave up an early goal but couldn’t manage to score one against the Lady Bearcats on Friday night at Long Beach. After winning the region championship, they finish the season at 14-6-3.
(B) Long Beach 2
West Jones 1
The Bearcats (12-4-2) bested West Jones (13-7-1) in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs, bringing the Mustangs’ season to an end at Long Beach on Friday. Luis Ramirez scored the lone goal for West Jones to tie it in the second half, but the Bearcats got the go-ahead goal and held on. They now advance to play West Harrison for the South State title.
(B) West Harrison 4
Laurel 0
The Hurricanes (12-6-4) got goals from four players to wash the Tornadoes (6-9-2) out of the 5A state playoffs Saturday in Gulfport.
