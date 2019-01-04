West Jones’ girls are off to a 10-5 start. The Lady Mustangs went into the Christmas break with three straight region wins, including a double-overtime thriller over rival South Jones. They beat Wayne County 13-0 and Laurel 6-1. Their next game was scheduled against Clarkdale in Soso at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Freshman Jenny Batista and eighth-grader Ella Jefcoat lead coach Craig Winship’s squad with six goals each and junior Kaylee Chennault has team highs of seven assists and 17 points with five goals. Sophomore goalkeeper Madison Stinson has seven shutouts and 41 saves in 12 games and freshman Taylor Barkley has a team-high 44 steals.
South Jones’ girls were 9-2-2 going into the break, beating Laurel 6-4 and Wayne County 14-0 in region play and, in between, dropping the double-overtime game to West. The Lady Braves resume play today (Saturday) vs. Ocean Springs in the I-10/1-20 Showcase at 5:30 at Hancock County High School.
Freshmen Sumer Boyette and Brianna Gray lead the Lady Braves with 11 and 10 goals, respectively, but senior Madison Diers has team highs of 11 assists and 29 points. Acie Hamilton and Tony Buckley coach the team.Northeast Jones’ girls are off to a tough 2-9-3 start, dropping region matchups to West Lauderdale 12-0 and Newton County 1-0 before the break.
The Lady Tigers resume play at region rival Quitman at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. No statistics were available for coach Brooke Zugg’s squad.
WJ’s boys were 8-6-1 going into the break, riding a six-game winning streak that included three region wins over Wayne County, 5-1, South Jones, 4-1, and Laurel, 1-0.
Senior Jacob Fulcher and junior Luis Ramirez lead the team with seven goals each. Rogelio Reynoso and Ramirez each have five assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Decian Dillistone has five shutouts and 61 saves in 14 games.
Coach Josh Sullivan’s squad resumes play Friday at 7 p.m. when Clarkdale visits.
The Braves were 5-8 going to the break, 2-1 in region play after being Laurel 4-1 and Wayne County 10-0 just before the break, after falling to West. Coach Luke Gleason’s team was set to return to play Saturday vs. Gautier and Hancock in the Gulfport Tournament.
Northeast Jones’ boys were 6-7-1, with three straight losses going into the break. The Tigers lost to region rivals West Lauderdale 6-0 and Newton County 2-1 before losing at Sacred Heart 3-1 in a non-region game.
Freshman Jason Garcia leads the Tigers with six goals, while sophomore Alex Gonzalez and junior Logan McLelland have five each.
Coach Matt Reid’s team resumes play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Quitmen in a region contest.
Laurel High’s boys were 2-6-2 going into the break, with tough losses to rivals South Jones, 2-1, and West Jones, 1-0. They play next tonight at 7 at Hattiesburg.
The Lady Tornadoes were 0-9-1 going into the break. Coach Rick Sager’s team plays again next Saturday at Richland.
Laurel Christian’s boys were 3-0 going into the break. Junior Wil Estes and senior Joseph Hall lead the Lions with six goals and five goals, respectively. Coach Patrick Brown’s team was scheduled to begin district play Monday at home vs. Brookhaven Academy. No record or stats were on MaxPreps for the Lady Lions.
