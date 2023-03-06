JACKSON — Heidelberg’s Mariyah Ferrell scored a team-high 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Oilers fell 67-48 to the back-to-back champion Lake Lady Hornets (24-9) in the Class 2A state championship on Friday.
In the first quarter, Lake (24-9) jumped out to a 15-4 lead and never looked back, outscoring the Lady Oilers in every quarter.
“Hats go off to Lake,” Heidelberg head coach Broderick Hall said. “They’re the defending champions, so they’re resilient, experienced, and today it seemed like they wanted it more. They came out and they won.”
The Oilers (27-8) were outscored 29–19 at the half and held a double-digit lead throughout the second half.
“We got a little rattled today,” Hall said. “We didn't get into our offense as we should have, and defensively, we had some lapses and that opened up things for them. That one player (Laneisha Palm) took it down to the paint and she beat us.”
Palm, who was chosen MVP, scored a game-high 32 points for Lake.
The Lady Oilers will return most of their team, but will have to replace Annearrea Ducksworth, who scored 12 points in the title game.
“There’s a great foundation here,” Hall said. “Heidelberg is known for basketball — it’s a basketball city. So to come out and do what we did this year. It was unexpected, but now we’ve set the expectations. We’ve set the bar, and we want to be here every year.”
