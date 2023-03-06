Heidelberg coach Hall

Heidelberg head coach Broderick Hall watches on in the fourth quarter is the Lady Oilers fall to Lake. (Photo by Timothy Milling)

JACKSON — Heidelberg’s Mariyah Ferrell scored a team-high 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Oilers fell 67-48 to the back-to-back champion Lake Lady Hornets (24-9) in the Class 2A state championship on Friday. 

In the first quarter, Lake (24-9) jumped out to a 15-4 lead and never looked back, outscoring the Lady Oilers in every quarter. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.