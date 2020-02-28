The Taylorsville Lady Tartars are off to a hot start to the 2020 softball season. Thursday night’s 12-0 victory over West Jones advances their overall record to 2-0, with both wins being shutouts over higher-classification opponents. Head coach Mason Grissom believes his team — which only lost one senior from last year — is enjoying the fruit of seeds that were sown during years of hard work.
“Last year, we came into the season with a lot of freshmen on the field,” Grissom said. “We took a lot of bumps and bruises early on, but we started to gel toward the end and played really well. I think the biggest thing going for us so far this year is that we’re not playing with the same fear or timidity that they showed last spring as younger players.”
One of those freshmen who saw a lot of playing time last spring was Emily Rankin, who has been the starting pitcher in both of the Lady Tartars’ wins to start her sophomore season. Rankin threw a complete-game shutout Thursday night, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts. Third in the batting order, Rankin also went 1-for-3 at the plate with one run and one RBI.
“She is one of the greatest competitors that I have ever coached,” Grissom bragged when asked about Rankin’s early success. “When she’s not in the (pitching) circle, she’s just as good at second base or third, and she does a great job as our three-hole hitter. You know, of course we believe she can be great this year, but as a 10th-grader, she’s got such a bright future ahead of her.”
Making things even better, the Lady Tartars’ wealth of young talent is now balanced with a strong group of four experienced seniors.
Such was demonstrated on Thursday by senior Alana Walker, who went 2-for-2 with two runs and five RBI, including a three-run, walk-off blast over the right-field wall to end the contest.
Keelyn Rogers, another senior playmaker, had two hits in three at-bats with two RBI of her own. The other two seniors, Kennedy Page and Kolten Blakeney, are still hard at work with the Lady Tartars basketball team in the playoffs and will join the softball season whenever their postseason run comes to an end.
"Those girls have been with me for five years now," said Grissom, "so that's pretty special. They've been with me for as long as I've been out here. They know what I expect of my players, and they do a fantastic job of relaying that to the others every day. When the everything is in their hands out there and I get to be in the shadows, we're in good shape."
The Lady Tartars will be back in action this weekend with a contest at Mize Attendance Center against the 3A Seminary Lady Bulldogs.
