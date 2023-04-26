Northeast Jones put on quite the show Tuesday in the final game of a best-of-three series against Stone, leaping ahead early and holding on for seven innings in a 5-1 victory over the Lady Cats.

The next round will begin on Friday, when NEJ travels to Summit to take on the North Pike Lady Jaguars.

