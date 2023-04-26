Northeast Jones put on quite the show Tuesday in the final game of a best-of-three series against Stone, leaping ahead early and holding on for seven innings in a 5-1 victory over the Lady Cats.
The next round will begin on Friday, when NEJ travels to Summit to take on the North Pike Lady Jaguars.
To get the win, the Lady Tigers (7-10, 4-2) had to shake off a disappointing performance on the road Monday in Game 2, where they earned only one run in an 11-1 loss. Head coach Nancy Brashier said her message to the team prior to the first pitch was that nothing mattered except the seven innings ahead that stood between them and a trip to Round 2.
“I always tell my players that a good athlete lets go of the last play, whether it be good or bad,” Brashier said. “We had a horrible game last night. Nothing was going our way, and Stone is a great softball team, so they did a great job of taking advantage of that.
“I had a talk with our girls (Tuesday) afternoon and told them, ‘This is it. We’ll go as far as you want us to. Write your own story.’ They came out with a different attitude and gave one of their best performances of the season.”
After leaving two Lady Cats stranded in the top of the first, the Lady Tigers found early success at the plate to capture an early lead. Lead-off hitter Erin Jefferson doubled to left field and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Madison Evans, then another double by Scarlette Nickey brought home Jefferson for the first run of the evening.
NEJ’s 1-0 lead stood for four and a half innings, thanks in large part to Jasmine Jones’ performance in the pitching circle. The junior struck out eight over the course of seven innings, allowing only one run on five hits in the process.
“I believe this might have been the best game Jasmine has pitched this whole season,” Brashier said. “She didn’t let anything bother her. She just went out there to have fun and play ball.”
Jones came up big at the plate as well. In the bottom of the fifth, she laid down a bunt and out-raced the throw to first base. Two at-bats later, she scored on a line-drive single by Evans to double the Lady Tigers’ lead, 2-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, she struck again for good measure, smashing a double to deep center field that brought home Cheerae Jones and Calee Warren for two more runs. A single by Caroline Myrick allowed Nickey to score as well, giving NEJ a 5-0 advantage with only three outs left to secure.
The Lady Cats made one last effort to rally in the top of the seventh, loading the bases and scoring one to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. The rally was cut short, however, with a fly ball hit to center field that was caught in stride by Jefferson for the final out, sealing the 5-1 victory and punching the Lady Tigers’ ticket to Round 2 of the Class 4A playoffs.
Evans led the way offensively for the Lady Tigers, batting 2-for-2 with an RBI. Jones finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Nickey finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Brashier said the key to continued success will be similar to what their focus was in Round 1, and she looks forward to another opportunity to lead a deserving team into competition.
“Our overall morale has been great, and that’s something we have to continue bringing to the field as we go forward,” Brashier said. “We tell our girls to try to beat themselves, as in playing better than they did the day before. Compete with each other, not against each other, and just make plays when you have the chance. If we can limit mistakes and play clean, the game will likely go in our favor.”
The first pitch of Friday’s Game 1 against North Pike is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.