NEJ earns 4th victory of the season in four sets over West Jones
Northeast Jones needed only four sets to earn its fourth win through five games in a strong start to the 2023 volleyball season. The Lady Tigers leaped ahead early, claiming the first and second sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-20. West Jones bounced back in the third, winning 25-19, but NEJ responded strongly with a win in the fourth set to close out the contest. Both teams’ next opponent will be Wayne County, with NEJ hosting them tonight (Thursday) and West Jones traveling to Waynesboro on Saturday. (Photos by Brad Crowe)
