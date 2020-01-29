NEJ girls dominate Mendenhall, continue climb up region standings
•
After a slow start to the 2019-20 season, the Northeast Jones Lady Tigers (7-14, 5-2) have rebounded to put themselves right in the thick of contention for a Region 5-4A title. The group has won three of its last four region contests, including a dominant 48-34 win over Mendenhall on its home court Tuesday night.
The NEJ girls distanced themselves from the competition early, thanks in large part to a hot streak of perimeter shooting by Autym Brashier, who drained three from behind the arc in the first quarter.
“It was amazing,” head coach Ebonie Jefferson said when asked about Brashier’s first-quarter performance. “She’s gone through a cold spell over the last few games, so for her to come out in the first half and knock down big shots when we needed it was great for us and gave her a lot of confidence.”
The Lady Tigers maintained that large lead for most of the evening due to intensity on defense, holding Mendenhall to single-digit point totals in each of the last three quarters. Jefferson said improvement on defense has been a focal point for her team during practice and that Tuesday’s contest shows just how big of an impact that extra effort can have on the outcome.
“We’ve improved so much on defense since the beginning of this season,” said Jefferson. “I keep preaching to them that defense wins championships. We’re sitting in third place (in the region) right now and we’re fighting to try to secure first place. That starts with our defense, and they look so much better lately. They’re hustling, they’re communicating and it’s going to pay off in the long run.”
Mendenhall’s Lady Tigers scratched and clawed their way back into the contest early in the fourth quarter, drawing within just six points of the lead. After a timeout to talk things over, NEJ snapped out of its offensive funk and put the game away.
“I just told them to calm down,” Jefferson said. “Regardless of the run, we still had the lead. I told them to just take their time, be patient and pass the ball around instead of trying to dribble through those traps. They slowed down, took a deep breath and were able to maintain the lead.”
Erin Jefferson and Madison Williams each finished with a team-high 14 points. Eight of Jefferson’s 14 were scored during the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers now sit third in Region 5-4A behind Newton County (14-7, 5-0) and Quitman (12-12, 7-1). Jefferson believes in her team’s ability to compete for the top spot in the region, saying the key to doing so requires them to continue doing things that they proved themselves capable of on Tuesday.
“It’s all about our defense and communication,” Jefferson said without hesitation. “We struggle at times to talk to each other on defense, but they’ve really done a great job in our last couple games of communicating and rotating to certain positions when needed. If we can continue to do that, I believe we’ll do really well in district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.