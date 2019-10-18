Jennifer Lowe
NASCAR columnist
We finally got to take our son to Talladega Superspeedway.
We watched only 58 laps before the rain moved in and the race was postponed until Monday. We debated on whether to stay until Monday to finish it, but we ended up going on home, so I certainly wouldn’t say it was the trip I had hoped.
But, boy, he enjoyed what he did experience!
I was worried about how he would act, so I talked to him ahead of time about not complaining too much about walking or having to sit for several hours. It seemed to help because he didn’t complain until the rain moved in while we were sitting in the grandstands under our ponchos. A kind gentleman sitting behind us bought him a snow cone after he had a giant hotdog and he also got to drive a NASCAR simulator.
Other than being nervous about how much of a trooper he would be, I was afraid he would hate it and not want to go back. Luckily he’s already begging to go back, so we’re going to attempt to go through the weather protection program and get our tickets exchanged for May!
He has also decided his favorite car is the No. 88 (where did I go wrong?) and that he wants to be a NASCAR driver someday. However, he also wants to be a teacher so who knows which direction he’ll go.
Of the 58 laps we saw live, not much happened. There were a few lead changes, but not much intense racing and no big wrecks.
We were home Monday and my husband and son got to watch the rest of the race on TV, but I had a meeting and missed most of it. There were several large wrecks and many championship contenders taken out.
Ryan Blaney managed to avoid the two big wrecks and pulled out a win at the event. This of course advances him to the next round. Blaney held off Ryan Newman, who is out of championship contention and still searching for a win.
The first wreck included 10 cars and happened when Alex Bowman tried to block Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer and was clipped by Logano. The second happened when William Byron – who is in the danger zone regarding the championship - spun and collected seven cars.
Talladega Superspeedway falling in the playoffs made the racing more exciting for the fans, but disappointed a lot of contenders. Only eight drivers will advance to the next round and, so far, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and William Byron are below the cutoff line.
Had we made it to the halfway point on Sunday before rain was a factor, I bet the racing would’ve been just as intense. Drivers and teams know that a race can be called at the halfway point, so they would’ve been just as eager to be in the right spot when that happened.
We are hoping for better luck in the event we get to go watch the spring race.
The Cup is at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. This is the final race in the Round of 12. Live coverage begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on NBC.
