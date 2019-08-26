POPLARVILLE — The Laurel Tornadoes defeated Poplarville 21-14 in Friday night's season-opener in a highly competitive road game.
Despite trailing for most of the evening, Laurel stayed the course and rallied for two scores in the final three minutes to take the lead.
The Tornadoes' defense forced and recovered three fumbles in the second half, and the offense strung together two scoring drives in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to earn the win.
Junior quarterback Xavier Evans led the charge with 128 passing yards, 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
"I'm so proud of our coaches and kids for staying with it tonight," said Laurel head coach Todd Breland. "The No. 1 thing we were great at tonight was effort. That shows the making of a really good football team."
Kanarious Johnson hauled in five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown and six different Laurel wide receivers caught at least one pass.
The victory gives Laurel momentum as it heads into the annual Lil' Brown Jug game Friday night Between the Bricks against Hattiesburg.
The Tigers were defeated 38-15 in their season opener on Saturday against rival Petal.
Kickoff for the annual LHS-HHS grudgematch is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.