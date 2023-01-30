LONG BEACH – As the seconds ticked off the clock, it appeared the third-round playoff matchup between South Jones (14-3-2) and Long Beach (14-2-3) was destined for overtime with the game still scoreless after 79 minutes.
But then Long Beach senior Conner McNab slipped a shot into the corner of the goal with seconds remaining in regulation to send the defending Class 5A state champions to the South State championship with a 1-0 win.
Minutes before McNab’s goal, the Braves had their best chances to get on the scoreboard. Angel Cruz took a shot that was slightly left of the goal, and Giovanni Cruz nearly put a ball past Long Beach goalkeeper Liam Sartim late, but neither shot found its mark.
South Jones head coach Lucas Gleason told his players that selling out for something with no guarantee that it would come to fruition was one of the hardest things to do in life, but that he was proud that his team decided to take that risk anyway.
“We talked before the game about how one of the things we had going for us was family,” Gleason said. “They fight for each other. The chemistry on this team is unmatched and greater than anything I’ve been around.
“These seniors won region twice, went to South State and now the third round of the playoffs. There is a certain character that those three guys (Lane Steinweinder, Giovanni Cruz and Luis Flores) have had that has made this team stronger. Their work ethic and passion for the game will leave a legacy here.”
The SJ boys were the last remaining Free State team in the playoffs.
