ethan

Ethan LaBorde tries to get around South Jones_ Daniel Hernandez and Joseph Aguirre (9). (Photo by Josh Beasley)

LONG BEACH – As the seconds ticked off the clock, it appeared the third-round playoff matchup between South Jones (14-3-2) and Long Beach (14-2-3) was destined for overtime with the game still scoreless after 79 minutes. 

But then Long Beach senior Conner McNab slipped a shot into the corner of the goal with seconds remaining in regulation to send the defending Class 5A state champions to the South State championship with a 1-0 win.

Gavin Thurman (4) and Long Beach_s Jason Marshall (13) comfort Giovanni Cruz after the Braves_ 1-0 loss to Long Beach. (Photo by Josh Beasley).jpg

