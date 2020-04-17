Earlier this week, Laurel High School welcomed Ken Topps as the newest member of the Tornadoes' football coaching staff as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
The addition of Topps is the first to be made under Ryan Earnest, who was promoted to athletic director and head football coach in January after the departure of the former coach and AD Todd Breland, who is now football coach at South Jones.
Many fans might recognize Topps from his successful career as a player. A native of Shannon, Topps led the Red Raiders to a 36-5 record over three seasons as their starting quarterback.
Topps was known for his prolific passing skills, throwing for 3,787 yards as a senior, the eighth-highest total among high school passers in the nation.
Topps originally committed to Mississippi State but transferred to Itawamba Community College.
From there, he went on to become the starting quarterback for Murray State University. After breaking his arm during a game, Topps returned to Starkville to finish his education and began coaching.
Topps received his first coaching opportunity in 2012 as an offensive coordinator at Nettleton High School.
In 2017 he was promoted to head coach after the departure of Mike Scott. Last fall, Topps led the 3A first time in five years.
“I feel like I kind of got it,” Topps said of last season. “Not me alone, but as a whole coaching staff, school district and everything.
"(We) kind of got it turned around where football is back (to being) important at Nettleton. The kids are not looking at it as something just to do. They really love the game now. I feel like we got that established there.”
As for the future, Topps said he is excited for the opportunity to work side by side with Earnest, a proven leader who already owns two state title rings as a head coach.
“I feel like it’s going to be a great opportunity for me as a coach,” Topps said. “I’m going to be working under a great head coach — a state championship head coach — so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn from him.”
