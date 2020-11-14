Moments after the clock hit zero at R.H. Watkins Stadium on Friday, Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest squatted near mid field and bowed his head.
Perhaps he was giving thanks for the East Central field goal attempt that sailed wide left in the final seconds of a 30-28 first-round victory for the Tornadoes; or perhaps he was thinking about the Tornadoes' long road to success in 2020, fighting back from an 0-3 start to make its way into the second round of the playoffs.
Either way, the Tornadoes remain alive in postseason play after a hard-fought victory, and Earnest isn't taking that for granted.
"We knew this was going to be a dogfight," Earnest says. "They aren't your average No. 4 seed. Had a ball or two bounced differently, they could've been the No. 1 seed in their region. But I'm so proud of our kids. They just kept fighting and found a way to get the job done."
Down 15-8 after the first quarter, senior quarterback Dexter Scott found Ajaveon Hatten for a touchdown pass, and Xavier Evans converted a two-point try to give Laurel a 16-15 lead entering halftime.
Though the offense struggled to get things going in the third quarter, Laurel's defense made a pair of crucial stops in the red zone to preserve the lead.
"That was amazing," said Earnest. "Our staff and players did an excellent job of making adjustments at halftime and coming up with big plays when we needed it the most."
Another touchdown pass from Crosby to senior wideout Kanarius Johnson extended Laurel's lead to two scores late in the third period, but the Hornets battled back with a scoring drive early in the fourth to narrow the deficit to 24-22 with just over six minutes on the clock.
Again, the Tornadoes responded and reclaimed momentum with a two-minute scoring drive, ending with another deep ball from Crosby to Johnson for six points. Evans' two-point conversion brought the score to 30-22 with four minutes remaining.
Following a scoring drive and a failed two-point conversion, East Central recovered an onside kick to give itself one last opportunity to reclaim the lead. With four seconds left on the clock, a 32-yard field goal attempt by the Hornets was tipped at the line of scrimmage and sailed wide right, resulting in a 30-28 win at home for Earnest and the Tornadoes.
"Those guys (East Central) has my utmost respect," Earnest said. "They're a scrappy, hard-nosed group of kids. But somebody had to win, and I'm just glad it was us."
Next Friday, the Tornadoes will be back at home to host cross-county rival West Jones, which beat Picayune 35-23 in its postseason opener. Laurel won its regular-season meeting with the Mustangs 19-13.
For more on Friday night's contest, see Tuesday's print edition of the Laurel Leader-Call.
