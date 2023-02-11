By Timothy Milling
The South Jones girls' basketball team (8-14, 1-7 Region 6-5A) and the Laurel boys' basketball team (7-14, 1-7) have each been eliminated from the playoffs after two close losses in the Region 6-5A tournament. South Jones lost 41-35 to the Hattiesburg Lady Tigers (15-13, 5-3). Laurel lost 52-47 in a tight matchup, but senior Braxton Lewis clinched the victory late for the War Eagles (10-10, 3 -5).
(G) Hattiesburg 41,
South Jones 35
Berta Soules had a chance to tie the game for South Jones 37-37 with less than a minute left in the game, but as she went for a layup, the referee blew
his whistle and called traveling. With so little time left, the Lady Braves were forced to foul on the inbound, but the Lady Tigers converted both free throws, taking a 39-35 advantage.
“We struggled at several aspects of the game tonight,” South Jones head coach Shameka Thomas said. “It sucks that we won’t be competing in the playoffs, but we have all our main scorers coming back next season, so we plan on building on this game and learning from it.”
Midway through the second quarter, senior Jaela Jackson went down with an injury to her right knee after scoring six points in the first nine minutes of the matchup. Without Jackson, the Lady Braves’ offense took a major hit.
“Unfortunately, she was hurt in her last game,” Thomas said. “We are
praying for good news for her, with her MRI being tomorrow (Friday).
We lose two valuable seniors on the defensive end, and it’s sad to see them
leave. They are great leaders in this locker room.”
(B) Wayne County 52, Laurel 47
With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Wayne County was clinging
to a slim one-point advantage, but Lewis drove down the court and made
an acrobatic layup, putting Wayne County up 46-43. Senior Johnny Sims
had a chance to bring the Golden Tornadoes within a point, but Wayne County’s Sadarrius Howard’s tough defense forced the shot astray.
Howard grabbed the rebound and passed it down to Jamarquis Ray and
the sophomore was fouled on his way to the basket. Ray made both free
throws, giving WC a 48-43 advantage with 1:16 left in the game.
A La’Troy McCurdy put back of Malcolm Terrell’s missed 3 reduced the WC lead to two with 55 seconds left. With 38 seconds left, the Golden Tornadoes fouled Lewis and sent him to the line where he made 1-of-2 free- throws, and Tayshun McCray made a mid-range jumper reducing the lead to 49-47 with 31 seconds remaining.
The Golden Tornadoes failed to score for the rest of the game.
“We played hard, but I just wish we would have turned it on a little earlier,” Laurel head coach Randall Pettis said. “It’s really hard when you lose any game, but to be knocked out of the playoffs is always hard. I expect this team to make a run next season. We lose two very talented players in La’Troy and Johnny, but we will get a lot more young additions in the offseason and come back better.”
The top scorer for Laurel was McCray with nine points, and Howard led Wayne County with 16 points. La’Troy McCurdy was the top scoring player in Region 6-5A after a stellar season, but the youth of his teammates was too much for him to overcome.
“This is probably the best group of guys as far as behavior I’ve ever
coached,” Pettis said. “These seniors are going to go far in life, and I’m so
thankful I was able to coach them.”
