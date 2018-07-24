In the regular season, the Laurel Christian School tennis teams finished 7-4 and won their district titles. But after going on a post-season tear, the net result for the Lions was a state championship.
Gray Chancellor won the No. 1 boys’ singles state title, Danny Liu took the No. 2 boys’ singles title and Connor Sullivan and James Douglas won the No. 1 boys’ doubles titles at St. Aloysius in Vicksburg.
Their titles led the Lions to the overall boys’ team AAA state championship in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools’ tournament.
Josh Flowers and Bert Bassi also advanced to the state tournament as the No. 2 boys’ doubles team and Dixie Lei Hodges advanced in girls’ No. 2 singles.
The team, coached by Kim Chancellor, won the South AAA boys’ championship and the girls took second in the South.
