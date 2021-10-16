Laurel crushes South Jones, 47-7

South Jones scored on an interception return for a touchdown early in the first quarter and that is about all the success the Braves could find. Laurel cruised to a win with 47 unanswered points. Javante Caldwell passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Kiron Benjamin and Caden Arrington both scored on rushing touchdowns in the first half.
“We did what we needed to do tonight, but there is a lot of room to grow,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “We have a really good team next week, and we’ll need to get back to work next week. There are no easy games from this point on.”
FINALS FROM AROUND THE AREA:
Newton County 28, NEJ 21
Laurel 47, South Jones 7
Amite 28, Sylva-Bay 19
Petal 44, NW Rankin 33
West Jones 35, Florence 0
Bay Springs 44, Mount Olive 8
Taylorsville 26, Lumberton 6
Heidelberg 27, Mize 6
Stringer 50, North Forest 48 (OT)
Raleigh 28, Magee 13
