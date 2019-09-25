On Friday comes the third matchup of the season between Jones County football programs, with the Laurel Tornadoes (3-1) playing host to the South Jones Braves (1-4) in Week 1 of district competition.
The Tornadoes are coming off a bye week and looking to pick up right where they left off after beating Petal at home on Sept. 13. The Braves will be looking for a change in fortune after falling to Vancleave in their homecoming game last week.
Offensively, the Tornadoes are picking up steam behind the lead of several young playmakers. Quarterback Xavier Evans, who has appeared multiple times in the weekly Top Performers column, leads the team in both passing and rushing yards through four games.
Evans has thrown for 691 yards, ran for 425 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Kanarius Johnson’s 20 receptions is tied for most among receivers in the Leader-Call coverage area. With those 20 receptions, he has gained 283 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Defense, however, has been the biggest game-changer for the Tornadoes. The defensive unit has accounted for four interceptions and four forced fumbles, most of which resulted in scoring drives for Laurel’s offense. Senior defensive end Khylin Dixon leads the unit with 33 tackles through four games.
South Jones enters the matchup with a balanced offensive attack, having scored six touchdowns through the air and five on the ground. The offense will be led by freshman quarterback Luke Griffin. In his first career start, Griffin completed 15 of 28 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
Establishing their running game will be key for the Braves, as they have been most successful this season in games where they moved the ball on the ground. B.J. Hawthorne and Tegarrius Roberts lead the team in that department with a combined 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Laurel has dominated the 36-game series against South Jones with 30 victories, including an eight-game winning streak over the Braves since 2011. The winner of Friday night’s game will be a step closer to securing a coveted spot in the 5A MHSAA state playoffs.
