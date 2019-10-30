Friday night, the Laurel Tornadoes (7-2, 4-1) will travel to Wingfield (1-9, 1-4) with an opportunity to lock themselves into one of the top two spots in the Region 3-5A standings. The game will be played at Forest Hill.
The Tornadoes experimented with several new concepts in last week’s victory over Forest Hill, which they plan to expand upon against the a Falcons as they continue their preparation for postseason competition.
Perhaps of the most notable experiment of last week’s game was seen behind center, with junior Dexter Scott playing quarterback for more than half the night while usual starter Xavier Evans manned the running back position. Scott showed a lot of promise, completing 6 of 11 pass attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown. Evans, who had already proved to be a huge threat on his feet, thrived in the running back position, rushing for 223 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Though the decision on who will start in those two spots is not yet determined, fans can expect to see this experiment continued in some form during Friday’s road game. Head coach Todd Breland and offensive coordinator Ryan Earnest plan to analyze film from last week and determine the best way for Evans and Scott to help the offense succeed.
Though the Falcons have struggled for much of the season, they do present challenges that could be advantageous for Laurel to take on and learn from. The largest of those challenges is 6-foot-1 junior Tyree Williams, a talented wide receiver who has shown the ability to make big plays with his hands. Averaging 16.9 yards per catch, Williams leads the offense in production with 388 receiving yards and four touchdowns during his third year with the team.
Laurel has dominated all its games against Wingfield since the two programs were first paired in the same region in 2013. The Tornadoes are 6-0 against the Falcons and have won by an average score of 52-9.
