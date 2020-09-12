Kiron Benjamin scored two third-quarter touchdowns for Laurel, but those were all the points the Tornadoes could manage at Petal in a second straight tough trip to Forrest County.
The Panthers pounced early and often to win big, 38-12, on Friday night. The 6A powerhouse took a 28-0 lead into the locker room, but Benjamin finished off the Tornadoes’ opening drive of the second half with a 10-yard scoring run, then closed the quarter by punching one in from a yard out.
The Tornadoes (0-2) lost a tough one at 6A Hattiesburg, 26-12, in last week’s season-opener. They will host Wayne County in their home-opener this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.