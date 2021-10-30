Laurel (5-5, 4-2) desperately needed a win to control its own destiny in the Region 3-5A playoff race. Under the brightest lights they have faced all season, the Tornadoes delivered by handing Wayne County (6-4, 4-2) a 21-18 loss.
Senior running back Kiron Benjamin rushed for three touchdowns and was successful in punching in a two-point conversion that pushed it to a two-score game with just 2:26 left.
“He’s just that guy,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “He’s earned it. You know, he’s waited his time and never complained. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do in the past three years, whether it be a primary role or a complimentary role. He’s embraced it, worked his tail off and everything he gets, he deserves and more. I love that kid.”
Laurel will face Hattiesburg in the 100th edition of the Lil’ Brown Jug game next Saturday. With a win, the Tornadoes punch their ticket to the Class 5A playoffs. Hattiesburg (5-5, 5-1) defeated West Jones 20-17 to move up to the No. 1 seed in Region 3-5A. A win over Laurel will secure that standing for the Tigers heading into the playoffs.
“We hand delivered it to them last year,” Earnest said to his players after the game. “But this is the 100th jug game. You’re going to be the only show in town in the whole state. It’s time to put everyone on notice.”
SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA
LAUREL 21, WAYNE COUNTY 18
HATTIESBURG 20, WEST JONES 17
SYLVA-BAY 35, HILLCREST 14
SOUTH JONES 28, FLORENCE 26
BAY SPRINGS 14, TAYLORSVILLE 12
MENDENHALL 19, NORTHEAST JONES 14
OAK GROVE 36, PEARL 25
