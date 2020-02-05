Front row, from left, Laurel High football players Khylin Dixon (Pearl River Community College), Fernando Frazier (Mississippi Delta Community College) and Keno Shelby (East Mississippi Community College) all signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. They are joined by Laurel Athletics Director and head football coach Ryan Earnest. (Photo by Brad Crowe)
