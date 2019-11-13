The Laurel Tornadoes (9-2, 6-1) are preparing for Friday night’s postseason opener against the Pascagoula Panthers (6-5, 4-3). Entering the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, head coach Todd Breland is pleased with where the team stands but said they must continue improving in order to win and extend the season.
“I’m proud of the way they finished the season and handled everything we threw at them,” Breland said. “But now it’s the playoffs. This is a whole new level.”
The Tornadoes will face a Panthers team that also finished the regular season strong, defeating lowly Long Beach 51-8 in its regular-season finale. Breland said Pascagoula’s progression from August to November has been impressive.
“Pascagoula is a very good football team,” said Breland. “Coach (Lewis) Sims is a really good football coach. There’s a world of difference between watching them earlier in the year and where they are now. They’re young, but they’ve got a lot of talent, and they definitely deserve to be in the playoffs.”
The Panthers’ offense averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game over the course of the season, led by senior running back Jacoryn Walker, who rushed for 742 yards and 11 touchdowns. They also received ample production from freshman quarterback Keilon Parnell, whose play as a ninth-grader impresses Breland and his staff.
“They’re playing a ninth-grader not because they have to but because he’s just that good,” Breland said.
Parnell accounted for a team-high 1,302 total yards of offense this season, passing for 833 and rushing for 469 with 16 total touchdowns.
The Tornadoes enter the game having finished second in Region 3-5A behind rival West Jones. Quarterbacks Dexter Scott and Xavier Evans have combined to throw for 1,747 yards and 19 touchdowns. Evans has been equally as dangerous on the ground with a team-high 1,248 yards on 135 carries and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore Kiron Benjamin has scored five rushing touchdowns.
The two teams only have one common opponent — Wayne County. The War Eagles defeated Laurel, 21-20, and defeated Pascagoula, 55-30. Pascagoula finished 2018 with a 1-10 record.
The two teams last met in the 2015 Class 5A playoffs, a 35-0 Laurel victory.
