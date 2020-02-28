The Laurel High Tornadoes and Lady Tornadoes basketball teams both got hot when it counted most, battling their ways through local competition to earn spots in the “Elite 8” rounds of their respective tournaments.
Both will be traveling to Pearl River Community College today (Saturday) to compete for one of the coveted final four spots in the Class 5A state tournament. Winners of today’s games will travel to Jackson next weekend for the 5A boys and girls semifinals.
The Lady Tornadoes (16-15, 4-3) showed potential at times in the regular season, but struggled to maintain consistency, resulting in a third-place finish in Region 5-5A. A huge victory over the No. 2 seed West Jones Lady Mustangs in the region tournament, however, sparked a strong postseason run for head coach Sherri Cooley’s team.
Laurel bullied its way through the first two playoff rounds, beating Long Beach by 39 points then shocking Wayne County with a 21-point road win.
In Round 3, the Lady Tornadoes will be challenged with a rematch against the Jim Hill Lady Tigers (12-12, 3-3). The first meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month, resulting in a 67-51 victory for Jim Hill.
Coach Cooley and her team will take the court for the opening tipoff at 5:30 p.m. today. The winner will play either Columbus or Lafayette.
Laurel’s boys overcame their own share of obstacles to reach this point in postseason play. After losing six of their first 11 contests, the Tornadoes (18-11, 6-0) went on a tear, winning 10 of their next 11 to win the regular season Region 5-5A title.
The Tornadoes earned tough wins against Picayune (66-60) and Wayne County (61-58) in the first two rounds, thanks largely to the phenomenal play of senior Antwan Hatten, who scored a combined total of 63 points in the two contests.
As the only remaining member of Laurel’s 2017 state championship roster, Hatten knows what it takes to win in the postseason and will be looked to for leadership in crucial moments as long as the Tornadoes are still in the mix.
Awaiting the Tornadoes in Round 3 today is Forest Hill (24-5, 6-1). The Patriots are riding a huge wave of momentum into the contest, having won 12 of 13 games played since the Christmas break.
Laurel and Forest Hill will take the floor at 7 p.m. for the first boys’ game of the day, tipping off right after the Lady Tornadoes’ bout with Jim Hill.
The winner will play either Cleveland Central or Center Hill.
