After a successful run through summer competition, the Laurel-Jones County 7U Blue All-Star Team is headed to Center, Texas to compete in the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
The LJC All-Stars began the Dixie Youth State Tournament on Friday with a dominant 20-2 victory over the Oak Grove Nationals. In Round 2 on Saturday afternoon, they remained hot at the plate with a 20-5 win over the Magee 7U All-Stars.
They took their first loss of the tournament Saturday evening, falling 9-1 against their season-long rivals from Wayne County.
With only one loss in the double-elimination tournament, LJC remained alive in the action. They took on Hattiesburg in an elimination contest, winning 8-7 and advancing to the state championship game.
Face to face with their cross-county rivals once again, the LJC All-Stars fell just short of a state title, losing 9-5 to Wayne County in a rematch late Saturday evening to determine the overall winner of the tournament.
As winner and runner-up in the tournament, both Wayne County and LJC will have the opportunity to represent the Magnolia State as participants in the 2023 Dixie Youth World Series, which will be played from July 19-23 at Center Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.