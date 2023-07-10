After a successful run through summer competition, the Laurel-Jones County 7U Blue All-Star Team is headed to Center, Texas to compete in the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

The LJC All-Stars began the Dixie Youth State Tournament on Friday with a dominant 20-2 victory over the Oak Grove Nationals. In Round 2 on Saturday afternoon, they remained hot at the plate with a 20-5 win over the Magee 7U All-Stars.

7u all star

The Laurel-Jones County 7U All-Star Team hoists its second-place trophy after cementing its spot in the Dixie Youth World Series. (Photo by Amber Lightsey)

