Kiwanis Club of Laurel members and guests were treated to a presentation on the Jones College football team at a recent meeting at the Laurel Country Club. Jones College head football coach Steve Buckley and Director of Academics Carla Collins addressed the club on the state of Jones College football.
Buckley advised that Jones College football is in the middle of recruiting (having put more than 8,000 miles on a car the past three weeks alone recruiting players) and is looking to sign 27 to 28 players this year. Jones College had 21 players sign to play Division 1 college football at four-year colleges after the 2019 football season with another player expected to sign soon bringing the total to 22 heading to the Division 1 college football ranks.
In the last four years, JC had 90 football players sign four-year scholarships to play college football. Buckley said he and his staff are passionate about helping kids. The focus of the Jones College football program is not to win a national championship (although that is a goal, he said, but rather to help football players realize their dreams and help them with social development, academic development and athletic development.
In the four years since Buckley and his coaching and academic enhancement team has been in place, 108 players have been recruited by Jones College football, with 101 of them graduating in three semesters, putting them in place to enroll in senior college and get plugged into the football program.
Collins spent 10 years at the University of Miami serving as the assistant director of marketing and later community relations director. She then served seven years at the University of Southern Mississippi, working as an academic counselor/tutor.
She came aboard with Jones College four years ago when Buckley was hired and serves as the director of Academic Enhancement for Athletics. In her position at Jones College, Collins is responsible for helping student-athletes prepare to succeed academically and be ready to make the move to a senior college. She advised that her job is very rewarding at Jones College because the focus is on student-athletes graduating with a degree.
The Academic Enhancement program at Jones College is structured and helps student-athletes understand what it takes to be successful on the academic front, which in turn helps them be eligible to succeed on the athletic front. In 2018, Jones College was honored as the 2018 NJCAA Football Academic Team of the Year, with a 3.14 overall GPA, and was also selected the MACJC Academic Team of the Year. The Bobcats were one of two programs nationwide with a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Jones College football is highly regarded nationally at the senior college level. During bowl practice following the 2019 football season, over a two-day period there were 91 colleges that sent football coaches to observe Jones College players.
