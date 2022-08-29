Laurel Leader-Call Player of the Week – Caden Arrington

There was a lot to like about Laurel’s Week 1 win over Meridian, but Caden Arrington tops the list. The senior running back rushed for four touchdowns and 210 yards in the Golden Tornadoes’ 47-27 win. Despite having one of the best performances in the state, Arrington is focused on improvement.
“Our offensive line did a good job of opening up holes in the defense,” Arrington said. “My performance was good, but we have to do a better job of executing in the first half. We finally got going in the second half, but we want four quarters next time.”
