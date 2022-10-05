Earnest LHS

Laurel High football coach Ryan Earnest talks to members of his team earlier this summer.

(Photo by Brad Crowe)

Laurel’s longest road trip of the season will take place Friday as the Tornadoes head west to face Natchez. After losing three straight games, Laurel (3-3, 1-1 Region 3-5A) bounced back with a narrow 7-6 win over Brookhaven last week. It wasn’t the Golden Tornadoes' best performance by any means, and head coach Ryan Earnest wants to see continued improvement as his team hits the meat of its region slate.

“We know we can play better,” Earnest said. “We say it all the time, but it really does come down to execution. I liked our ability to stand up and make plays to close out the game, but in our region, we really need to focus on a complete game each and every week because we have one of the toughest schedules down the stretch of anybody.”

