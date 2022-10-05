Laurel’s longest road trip of the season will take place Friday as the Tornadoes head west to face Natchez. After losing three straight games, Laurel (3-3, 1-1 Region 3-5A) bounced back with a narrow 7-6 win over Brookhaven last week. It wasn’t the Golden Tornadoes' best performance by any means, and head coach Ryan Earnest wants to see continued improvement as his team hits the meat of its region slate.
“We know we can play better,” Earnest said. “We say it all the time, but it really does come down to execution. I liked our ability to stand up and make plays to close out the game, but in our region, we really need to focus on a complete game each and every week because we have one of the toughest schedules down the stretch of anybody.”
After Laurel dropped its first region contest to Florence, and with Wayne County, West Jones and Hattiesburg left on the schedule, a win against Natchez is almost a must.
Natchez (2-4, 0-2) isn’t a powerhouse by any means after a tough start to its season, but the Bulldogs have athletes who can hurt any team that isn’t prepared. The Bulldog offense starts with senior running back Traylon Minor, who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns against Laurel Between the Bricks last year. Sophomore running back Carl McDonald will spell him and has four touchdowns this season. Sophomore linebacker Jakel Brown leads the Natchez defense, registering five sacks and 52 tackles through six games.
“As always, they have athletes and they always have the potential for explosive plays,” Earnest said. “We have to be able to match that offensively. We’ve had problems shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers, but those are correctable things. I think when we don’t have those things, our offense is explosive and is one of the strengths of our team. We just need to get back to executing the way we know we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.