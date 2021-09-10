It was not pretty, but Laurel made enough big plays at the right times to survive on the road against Mendenhall, 24-21. The win pushes the Tornadoes to 1-2 after forfeiting their first two games.
“It wasn’t our best game, but we don’t want to be playing our best game in Week 1,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “Mendenhall is a quality team that will be playing for a while this year, and that’s why we have them on the schedule. We have things to clean up but you can’t fault the effort.”
Laurel had trouble hanging onto the ball all night with five fumbles and an interception. By far the most explosive player for the Tornadoes offense was junior running back Caren Arrington who rushed for over 150 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that changed the complexion of the game.
See the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call for a full recap.
