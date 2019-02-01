This weekend, much of the country will be watching a Super Bowl that Saints’ fans — and anyone else who can see, for that matter — will view as a tainted matchup between the Patriots and Rams.
A few weeks ago, The City of Laurel’s Parks and Recreation Department crowned a couple of teams as legitimate Super Bowl champs. So this weekend, we celebrate them and their achievement.
Spencer leads Panthers
The Panthers defeated the Raiders 28-6 in the Super Bowl for the Youth League (ages 10-12) in the City of Laurel’s J.H. Spriggs Football League.
Juan “JJ” Spencer Jr. threw touchdown passes to Ken Husband, Zaylin McGill and Mikel “Juicee” Terrell, and he also ran for another score. The defense was led by Arquan Moffett, Antonio Wright, Ja’Juan Spencer, Mel Knight and Keenon Johnikin.
The Raiders’ lone TD was scored by Tashaun McCray.
The Panthers and Raiders both finished the season at 6-2.
“As the league commissioner, I enjoyed watching the kids grow each and every weekend,” Juan Spencer said. “Laurel has a bright future with this much talent in the talent pool in the City of Laurel.”
Washington-led Chiefs win PeeWee title
Cordae Washington accounted for all three touchdowns as the Chiefs upset the Raiders 22-6 in the Super Bowl of the PeeWee League (ages 7-9) in the City of Laurel’s J.H. Spriggs Football League. The standouts on defense were the Griffin twins — Adam and Jacob.
Marcus Jefferson Jr. scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown and Larrien Evans stood out on defense for them.
The Raiders came into the Super Bowl undefeated. The finished the season 7-1 and the Chiefs were 5-3.
