The Laurel Tornadoes (5-1, 2-0) are in what head coach Todd Breland calls uncharted waters this week, having defeated Ole Brook on Monday and getting just three days to prepare for Friday’s road contest against Natchez (3-3, 1-1).
“We’ve never done this before,” Breland said after Monday’s game. “We’re just going to play it by ear. We brought them in yesterday for a walk through because, when you think about it, we really hadn’t had practice since last Wednesday. We think we have a plan for the rest of the week, so we’re going to try to get them rested then turn around and win another ballgame.”
Despite the inconvenience of playing on a Monday afternoon after the game was postponed on Friday due to the weather, the Tornadoes put together a strong performance and came away with a 29-6 victory over the Panthers and advanced to 2-0 in region competition.
Xavier Evans delivered the most efficient passing performance of his high school career, completing 22 of 27 pass attempts for 210 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat junior also ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. Kanarius Johnson, who received a scholarship offer from Mississippi State over the weekend, caught six passes for 88 yards and a score. AG McSwain led the defense with seven tackles, and Daniel Coleman made a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.
On Friday, the Tornadoes will take on the Natchez Bulldogs, who fell to 3-3 last week with a 28-6 loss to one-win Wingfield. Much of the Bulldogs’ 2019 success has been the result of their rushing attack, led by quarterback James Singleton and running back Desnick Bolden. The two seniors have combined for 700 rushing yards and five touchdowns, gaining just over 7 yards per carry through their first six games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.