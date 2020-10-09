The Jones County area will be well-represented at the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Classic, which is scheduled for Dec. 12 at the Crampton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.
South Jones offensive lineman Reid Gavin, a South Alabama commitment, and Laurel wide receiver Kanarius Johnson, a Tulane commitment, highlight the roster for the Mississippi squad.
Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes and Tartars' running back Jeffery Pittman also were selected from a pool taken from schools from all classifications in Mississippi.
In addition, South Jones head coach Todd Breland will be the scout coach for the Mississippi squad, while Wayne Academy head coach Todd Mangum will be an administrative coach.
The Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star football game is scheduled for Dec. 19. A time and location for the game has yet to be announced.
Area players chosen for the South roster are:
• Xavier Evans, running back, Laurel
• Allen Follis, quarterback, West Jones
• Tyjuan Keys, defensive lineman, West Jones
• Nick Agee, linebacker, Bay Springs
• Martavious Evans, linebacker, Wayne County
• Tyrese Keyes, defensive back, Taylorsville
Bay Springs coach Dan Brady will be head coach for the South.
