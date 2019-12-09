The Laurel Lady Tornadoes (3-5) ended a four-game losing streak with a thrilling 57-56 road win over the 6A Petal Lady Panthers (4-5) on Saturday night.
Head coach Sherri Cooley said tremendous effort on the defensive end of the court, along with a strong offensive performance by senior guard India Singleton, helped her team come out on top.
“We’ve been stressing a lot at practice that we want them to play hard on both ends of the court,” Cooley said. “That’s something we had been lacking over the past few games. I told my girls I didn’t want to see an uncontested shot tonight. They worked very hard tonight, so I’m very proud of them.”
The Lady Tornadoes captured momentum in the second quarter, building a game-high eight-point lead by holding the Lady Panthers to just 12 points in the period. Cooley said the key was playing strong defense against Petal’s biggest playmaker, Mackenzie Thomas.
“We wanted to get the ball out of Mackenzie’s hands and make the other girls work,” said Cooley. “She’s so big for them, and we didn’t want to let her take over the game.”
Thomas was held to 15 points in the contest. Laurel’s India Singleton scored a game-high 21 points, including the go-ahead bucket with under half a minute on the clock that ultimately decided the game.
Laurel’s boys’ team (3-3, 0-1) fell 63-60 in a hard-fought battle against the highly touted Panthers (8-1), who boast two of the state’s Dandy Dozen selections, seniors Caleb McGill and Treyland Smith.
Despite trailing for most of the night, the Tornadoes stormed back to capture the lead midway through the fourth quarter. With less than 40 seconds left in the game, Laurel held a 60-55 lead. Petal’s Jamar Jenkins stole a pass and made two free throws to narrow the deficit to one score. Smith then scored five straight points to give the Panthers a 63-60 lead with 16 seconds remaining. The Tornadoes attempted a three-pointer to tie, but were unsuccessful.
Senior point guard Antwan Hatten led the Tornadoes with 17 points, followed by senior shooting guard Khylin Dixon with 13. The two Dandy Dozen Panthers combined for 32 points in the game, 20 for Smith and 12 for McGill.
The Tornadoes and Lady Tornadoes will be back in action this week in home games against Northeast Lauderdale on Tuesday and against McComb on Friday.
