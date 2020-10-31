The Laurel Tornadoes (5-3, 4-0) wrapped up its not-so-regular season on Friday with a first-time trip to Bay Springs. The Bulldogs clawed their way back with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, but three scores by Xavier Evans in the second quarter had widened the gap enough to withstand the late comeback attempt, earning Laurel a 26-20 victory.
Although head coach Ryan Earnest was proud of his team for coming away with a win, he said there will be a lot to learn from Friday night's game film over the course of the next two weeks.
"I saw things I was not pleased with." Earnest said. "I didn't think we came out with a lot of energy or focus. That starts with me as the head coach, so I've got to do a better job of getting these guys ready. We have a lot of work to do."
The first of four turnovers by the Tornadoes came in the opening period and led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Ty Jones, giving the Bulldogs an early advantage.
But the Tornadoes stormed back in the second quarter. Evans caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Dexter Scott and ran for touchdowns of 6 and 11 yards to give Laurel a 20-6 advantage at the half.
"That's just what he does" Earnest said of his senior yards leader. "He's the type of player to provide a spark like that."
The only score of the third quarter came on a 40-yard pass launched by Scott to Kanarius Johnson, extending Laurel's lead to 26-6.
Early in the fourth, the ball was dislodged from the arms of Bay Springs quarterback Anthony Newell on a scramble, but the ball was recovered in the end zone by teammate Chase Wilson for a Bulldogs touchdown. Newell tossed a 15-yard touchdown to tight end Eddie Payton with just over three minutes remaining on the clock to bring the Bulldogs within one score of the lead.
Evans returned to the field on the final drive and helped the Tornadoes pick up a pair of first downs and run out the clock, sealing the win.
For more insight on Friday's game, see Tuesday morning's sports section in the Laurel Leader-Call.
