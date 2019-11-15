The Laurel boys’ and girls’ basketball teams claimed road wins over Northeast Jones in front of a packed house Thursday night at Northeast Jones. The Lady Tornadoes (2-1) defeated NEJ, 60-28, and the Tornadoes (1-1) outlasted their opponents to earn their first victory, 66-57.
First-year LHS girls’ head coach Sherri Cooley said she was pleased to see a boost in energy on the court from the Lady Tornadoes, which played a key role in her team's success.
“I needed them to show more energy tonight because we hadn’t shown that the first couple games,” Cooley said. “They came out early and did what we asked them to do, playing with a lot of energy on the defensive end, which turned into points for us on offense.”
The ability to score points off turnovers lifted the Lady Tornadoes to unanswered runs of six, eight and eight points in the first half, leading to a 19-point lead going into the locker room. Junior guard Zoey Cooley scored 11 points in the second half to seal the deal and earn the win.
“I was proud of their effort tonight,” the coach said. “It’s all got to start on the defensive end, and that’s something we can continue to build on going forward.”
The boys’ team (1-1), still short seven players who are on the football team, overcame several runs by the Tigers to slowly pull away for the win.
“They’ve been in a lot of close games before,” said LHS boys' coach Marcus Price. “They’ve been in situations like this in really tough environments both in Jackson and on the Coast. That’s why we play those types of games, so that when it comes to situations like this, we’ll be prepared for whatever it presents.”
Trailing 30-24 in the third quarter, the Tornadoes put together a 13-0 run and never trailed the rest of the way. Hatten scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help Laurel maintain the lead until the final buzzer.
Now on a two-game winning streak, the Lady Tornadoes will travel to Jefferson Davis County on Saturday to take on the Lady Jaguars (1-2). Coach Price and the Tornadoes will have a week to prepare for their next matchup on the road against Northeast Lauderdale (4-1).
