Laurel guard Marissa Ulmer, left photo, showed why she was selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star game after scoring 18 points in the Lady Golden Tornadoes’ 58-41 win over South Jones on Friday. E’maria Phillips led the Lady Braves with 19 points in defeat. The Laurel boys commanded a 16-point lead over the Braves at halftime but watched it slip in the fourth quarter to just a 54-50 lead. La’Troy McCurdy drained 4 of 5 free throws in the fourth quarter and forward Tyler Miller pulled down two crucial rebounds with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter to secure Laurel’s 63-56 victory. Marissa Ulmer puts up a jump shot; La’Troy McCurdy drives the ball up court. (Photos by Josh Beasley)
