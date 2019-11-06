The Laurel Tornadoes (8-2, 5-1) enter the final week of the regular-season schedule having already secured a No. 2 seed in the 5A playoffs. On Senior Night Friday, they will host the Jim Hill Tigers (2-8, 1-5) with one last opportunity to make adjustments and create momentum that could carry into next week’s first-round matchup.
Laurel has arrived at Week 12 on the heels of back-to-back region wins over Forest Hill and Wingfield, over which course of time the staff has experimented with the option of putting junior Dexter Scott at quarterback and utilizing fellow junior Xavier Evans in the backfield as a running back.
“It feels good to be home,” Evans exclaimed, having always been more comfortable running the ball rather than passing. Since his role change, Evans has rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns on just 30 carries while Scott has completed 58 percent of his passes for 134 yards and three tosses for six points.
The Tornadoes’ defense surged last week, reiterating its ability to control the momentum and pace of any game. The unit intercepted five passes and also recovered a fumble. Senior defensive back Keno Shelby, who has been slowly recovering from a baseball injury suffered in the spring, led the way with two picks, a forced fumble and four solo tackles.
