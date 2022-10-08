Lady Lions defeat Discovery Christian, will play for third straight crown Monday
•
For 73 minutes, it looked like the exceptional play of Discovery Christian’s defense was going to be the difference at Laurel Christian School during the Lady Lions’ playoff semifinal match on Thursday. That was before Laura Burroughs broke a scoreless stalemate and punched LCS’ ticket to its fourth straight MAIS Class 4A state championship game.
The Lady Lions took 17 shots on the goal to Discovery’s two attempts, but despite controlling time of possession, LCS head coach Father Jeff Reich said his team’s Thursday night opponent was vastly improved from their two meetings earlier in the season in which LCS dominated.
“They’re a quality team in their second year under that coaching staff,” Reich said. “We couldn’t score once we got to the final third … so it was a battle in the midfield that went back and forth. But our girls were able to keep their heads. The defense stayed in good form and fought hard in the midfield. Credit to Discovery, though. After we scored the goal, they kept fighting until the end.
“Laura and Mattie Grace (Reich) are a good pair up front. Laura is a tough, tough striker who is fierce and gets in there and mixes it up. She got in there in the crowd and found the back of the net.”
LCS will now be tasked with playing Saint Augustine on Monday at Jackson Academy with kickoff set for 1 p.m. It is the Lady Lions’ fourth trip to the 4A state championship in a row, with them winning the last two. If LCS can pull off the three-peat, it will be a Class 4A Division III record.
“It’s a testament to the girls' hard work,” Reich said. “Fourth year in a row and going for a three-peat. Our first year coaching here, we were runner-up, then we won back-to-back and to be going for a three-peat is a challenge we are excited to take on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.