5 Lions earn all-district
•
The LCS Lions traveled to Jackson on Saturday to take on Indianola in the MAIS Division II state championship soccer match.
Despite a strong defensive performance and sound advantage in time of possession, the Lions fell just short of the title with a 1-0 loss.
Following the game Erin Leist, Macey Jones, Susie Rogers, Olivia Burroughs and Emily Davis were each recognized for being selected as members of the All-District team.
