Laurel Christian School senior Wilton Moorer shot a 2-over-par 74 in the MAIS AAA state golf tournament at Cleveland Country Club on May 6 to earn third place among individual medalists.
The 74 was his all-time personal low and he is the first LCS golfer to place at the state tournament. A total of 36 golfers participated in the state tournament.
Moorer shot 84 and was the medalist among eight individual golfers at the AAA South State tournament at Laurel County Club on May 2 and one of only two individual golfers from the South to advance to the state tournament.
He won the Wayne Academy Invitational with an 82 after a two-hole playoff on April 1. He is the last original member of the LCS golf team.
Moore plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on aerospace engineering at the University of Alabama in Huntsville this fall.
He is the son of Robby and Mary Alice Moorer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.